Former England cricketer-turned-commentator Kevin Pietersen faced backlash on Twitter for his bold comment. Pietersen blamed the toss and the pitch for England’s poor show during the ongoing second Test in Chennai on Sunday. The ex-cricketer reckons India would have lost the second Test had they lost the toss and congratulated India skipper Virat Kohli for winning it.

Mocking the pitch curators, he said ‘brave’ of them to prepare such a pitch when the hosts are trailing in the series.

“Such a brave wicket to prepare for a Test match IN India when India are down in the series. If India had lost the toss, they’d have gone down 2-0. Very very brave! Well tossed, Virat Kohli,” read his tweet.

Such a brave wicket to prepare for a Test match IN India when India are down in the series. If India had lost the toss, they’d have gone down 2-0. Very very brave! Well tossed, @imVkohli 🤣 Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 14, 2021

As expected, the Englishman faced the heat from Indian fans. Here is how fans reacted:

Such a brave wicket to prepare for a Test match IN India when england are down in test championship. If England had lost the toss in first match, they’d have gone down 2-0. Very very brave! Well tossed, @root66 🤣 Subham Paridala (@imSparidala) February 14, 2021

Why didn’t you forward that mail which Rahul Dravid sent you to these English blokes. They could have learned a thing or two on how to play spin in these turning pitches. Rahul Sharma (@CricFnatic) February 14, 2021

Right The way kohli got out in first ining show that the English spinners can do very well on this pitch but they don’t Spin and seam are part of the game Robin Saroy (@RobinSaroy) February 14, 2021

At the time of filing the copy, India were on top with a 230-run lead with three full days still to go.