    Updated: January 20, 2023 12:54 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
    KFC T20 Big Bash 2022: HEA vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 49, At The Gabba, Brisbane   KFC T20 Big Bash 2022, HEA vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes   HEA vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for KFC T20 Big Bash 2022, Match 49, At The Gabba, Brisbane   My Dream11 Team Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team Prediction HEA vs HUR 2023: Best players list of Heat vs Hurricanes, Scorchers Dream11 Team Player List Hurricanes Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.   TOSS: The match toss between Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat will take place at 2:00 PM IST   Start Time: 20 Jan, 02:30 PM IST   Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane   HEA vs HUR My Dream11 Team   Wicketkeeper: Jimmy Pierson, Matthew Wade Batsmen: Tim David, Caleb Jewell, Josh Brown All-rounder: James Bazley, Michael Neser Bowler: Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Paddy Dooley   HEA vs HUR Probable XI   Brisbane Heat(HEA): Josh Brown, Usman Khawaja (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson (wk), James Bazley, Michael Neser, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann.   Hobart Hurricanes(HUR): Tim David, Caleb Jewell, Zak Crawley, Faheem Ashraf, D'Arcy Short, T Andrews, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade(C), Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Paddy Dooley .   Disclaimer: CricketCountry.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

