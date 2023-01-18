KFC T20 Big Bash 2022: SCO vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 46, At Optus Stadium, Perth

Breaking News

    Updated: January 18, 2023 12:26 PM IST
    My Dream11 Team Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team Prediction SCO vs HUR 2023: Best players list of Scorchers vs Heat, Scorchers Dream11 Team Player List Hurricanes m11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.   TOSS: The match toss between Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat will take place at 01:40 PM IST   Start Time: 02:10 PM IST   Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth   SCO vs HUR My Dream11 Team Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Josh Inglis Batters: Tim David, Caleb Jewell, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner, Steve Eskinazi All-rounder: Aaron Hardie Bowlers: Nathan Ellis, Andrew Tye, Paddy Dooley   SCO vs HUR Probable XI Perth Scorchers (SCO): Stephen Eskinazi, Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, David Payne, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou   Hobart Hurricanes (HUR): Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Zak Crawley, Tim David, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Andrews, Patrick Dooley, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith   Disclaimer: CricketCountry.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

