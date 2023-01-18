KFC T20 Big Bash 2022: SCO vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 46, At Optus Stadium, Perth
Best players list of Scorchers vs Heat, Scorchers Dream11 Team Player List Hurricanes m11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
My Dream11 Team Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team Prediction SCO vs HUR 2023: Best players list of Scorchers vs Heat, Scorchers Dream11 Team Player List Hurricanes m11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips. TOSS: The match toss between Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat will take place at 01:40 PM IST Start Time: 02:10 PM IST Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth SCO vs HUR My Dream11 Team Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Josh Inglis Batters: Tim David, Caleb Jewell, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner, Steve Eskinazi All-rounder: Aaron Hardie Bowlers: Nathan Ellis, Andrew Tye, Paddy Dooley SCO vs HUR Probable XI Perth Scorchers (SCO): Stephen Eskinazi, Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, David Payne, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou Hobart Hurricanes (HUR): Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Zak Crawley, Tim David, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Andrews, Patrick Dooley, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith Disclaimer: CricketCountry.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
Also Read
- KFC T20 Big Bash 2022: SCO vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 46, At Optus Stadium, Perth
- KFC T20 Big Bash 2022: THU vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, Thunders vs Scorchers: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 39, At Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney
- KFC T20 Big Bash 2022: STA vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 38, Melbourne cricket ground, Melbourne
- KFC T20 Big Bash 2022: THU vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixer: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 34, At Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney
- KFC T20 Big Bash 2022: SCO vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction,Scorchers vs Heat: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 33, At Perth Stadium, Perth
Also Read More News ›
- KFC T20 Big Bash 2022: SCO vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 46, At Optus Stadium, Perth
- KFC T20 Big Bash 2022: THU vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, Thunders vs Scorchers: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 39, At Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney
- KFC T20 Big Bash 2022: STA vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 38, Melbourne cricket ground, Melbourne
- KFC T20 Big Bash 2022: THU vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixer: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 34, At Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney
- KFC T20 Big Bash 2022: SCO vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction,Scorchers vs Heat: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 33, At Perth Stadium, Perth
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 3rd T20I - T20
15 Jan 2023 16:30 IST | 11:00 GMT
Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 4 wickets
India Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
15 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
India beat Sri Lanka by 317 runs
Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 2nd T20I - T20
14 Jan 2023 16:30 IST | 11:00 GMT
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets
Pakistan Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
13 Jan 2023 15:00 IST | 09:30 GMT
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 2 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS