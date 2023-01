KFC T20 Big Bash 2022: THU vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, Thunders vs Scorchers: Captain, Vice-Captain, P

My Dream11 Team Thunders vs Scorchers Dream11 Team Prediction THU VS HEA 2022: Best players list of Scorchers vs Heat, Thunders Dream11 Team Player List, Scorchers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Sydney Thunder & Perth Scorcher will take place at 12:30 PM IST

Start Time: 13 January, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

THU vs SCO My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis (vc)

Batsmen: David Warner, Ashton Turner, Cameron Bancroft, Oliver Davies

All-rounder: Daniel Sams (c), Aaron Hardie

Bowlers: Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye, Nathan McAndrew, Brendan Doggett

THU vs SCO Probable XI

Sydney Thunders (THU): Matt Gilkes (wk), David Warner, Sam Whiteman, Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Usman Qadir and Brendan Doggett.

Perth Scorchers (SCO): Stevie Eskinazi, Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris/Matt Kelly and Peter Hatzoglou.

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.