KHO vs FYB Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 Match

Khost Province vs Faryab Province Dream11 Team Prediction Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s KHO vs FYB at Khost Cricket Ground:

Khost Province finished at the top of the group by winning two games and losing one out of their three matches. On the other hand, Faryab Province also won two wins and lost one, finishing at the second spot in the table. With the high possibility of rain, the team batting first will aim to post a challenging total on the board and increase their chances of booking the final berth.

TOSS – The Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 match toss between Khost Province vs Faryab Province will take place at 9.30 AM (IST).

Time: 10 AM IST

My Dream11 Team

Keeper Murad Ali

Batsmen Mohamadullah (C), Rahmanullah Zadran, Ezzat, Ejaz Ahmad

All-Rounders Ziaur Rahman Sharif, Ibrahim Sharif, Zahid Zakhel (VC)

Bowlers Noor Ahmad, Saleem Safi, Haseeb Ullah

FULL SQUADS

Khost Province Squad:

Sadam Mangal, Rahim Mangal, Naveed Obaid, Rahmanullah, Bakhtar Atal, Mohammad Naseem, Shaheen, Mohammadullah, Aimal Wafa, Shahiduallah Kamal, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Hashim Khalil Gurbaz, Asghar Atal, Nemat, Noor Ahmed, Ehsan Mangal, Haseeb Ullah

Faryab squad:

Abdul Hadi, Hayatullah, Fazal Haque, Juma Gul, Nemat, Murad Ali, Zahid Zakhel, Hidayatullah, Rustam, Saleem Safi, Ibrahim Safi, Bilal, Abdul Basit, Zuhaib, Ezzat, Ejaz Ahmad, Khairullah, Eid Mohammad

