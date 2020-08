KHO vs HMD Dream11 Team Prediction And Toss Timing: Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Afghan One-Day Cup, 2020 Match August 13, 10:00 AM IST

KHO vs HMD Dream11 Team Prediction And Toss Timing: Captain, Vice-Captain For Today's Afghan One-Day Cup,

KHO vs HMD Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Khost Province vs Helmand Province Prediction Afghan One-Day Cup – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s KHO vs HMD: Khost Province vs Helmand Province Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of KHO vs HMD, Afghan One-Day Cup, 2020, Khost Province Dream 11 Team Player List, Helmand Province Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Khost Province vs Helmand Province match, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – KHO vs HMD match, Online Cricket Tips Khost Province vs Helmand Province Afghan One-Day Cup, 2020

TOSS – The Afghan One-Day Cup match toss between Khost Province and Helmand Province will take place at 9:30 AM (IST).

Time: 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Khost Cricket Ground

KHO vs HMD My Dream11 Team

Sadam Mangal (captain), Rahim Sahak (vice-captain), Shahid Kamal, Qudratullah, Nazir Ahmad, Mohmadullah, Rahim Mangal, Mohammad Naseem, Lutfullah, Dastgir Dotani, Hashim Khalil Gurbaz

KHO vs HMD Squads

KHO: Noor Ahmad, Mohammadullah, Rahmanullah Zadran, Naveed Obaid, Shahid Kamal, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Rahim Mangal, Sadam Mangal, Bakhtar Atal, Haseebullah, Shaheen, Hashim Khalil Gurbaz, Mohammad Naseem, Ehsan Mangal, Nemat

HMD: Abdul Nafee, Dastgir Dotani, Lutfullah, Mohammad Rasool, Hekmatullah, Abdul Hakim, Bari Kakar, Zalmai Khan, Rahim Sahak, Sharifullah, Qudratullah, Abdul Bari, Nazir Ahmad, Ahmad Zia, Hikmanullah

Check Dream11 Prediction/ KHO Dream11 Team/ HMD Dream11 Team/ Khost Province Dream11 Team/ Helmand Province Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more