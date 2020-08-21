KHO vs NGH Dream11 Team Prediction And Toss Timing: Captain, Vice-Captain For Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 Final, August 22, 10:00 AM IST

KHO vs NGH, Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 Final – Dream11 Tips And Prediction

The first semi-final of the Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 between Faryab Province and Khost Province on August 20 (Thursday) was won by the latter. After being asked to bat first, Faryab Province lost wickets at regular intervals and were bundled out for 144 in 36.1 overs. For Khost Province, B Atal took three wickets. In response, Khost Province rode on fifties from openers A Atal and R Mangal to seal the deal with 10 wickets and 120 balls remaining.

KHO vs NGH Toss – 9:30 AM IST

Time: 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Khost Cricket Stadium, Khost

KHO vs NGH My Dream11 Team

Captain: Tariq Stanikzai

Vice-captain: Rahim Mangal

Keeper: Shaheen

Batsmen: Mohammadullah, B Shah, S Zaman

All-Rounders: Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Atal

Bowlers: Haseebullah, Batin Shah, Abdullah Adil

KHO vs NGH Full Squads

KHO: Noor Ahmad, Mohammadullah, Rahmanullah Zadran, Naveed Obaid, Shahid Kamal, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Rahim Mangal, Sadam Mangal, Bakhtar Atal, Haseebullah, Shaheen, Hashim Khalil Gurbaz, Mohammad Naseem, Ehsan Mangal, Nemat

NGH: Shaukat Zaman, Tariq Stanikzai, Bahir Shah, Tahir Adil, Batin Shah, Ibrahim Abdul Rahimzai, Abdullah Adil, Abid Mohammadi, Zubaid Akbari, Tamim, Ishaq Mohammadi, Bahar Ali, Qari Fitrat, Wali Agha, Nasir Omar, Akbar Musazai, Majid Alam, Arif Khan

Check Dream11 Prediction/ KHO Dream11 Team/ NGH Dream11 Team/ Khost Province Dream11 Team/ Nangarhar Province Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more