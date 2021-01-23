KHP vs CEP Dream11 Team Hints, Fantasy Cricket Predictions Pakistan One Day Cup Match 27: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab ODD at UBL Sports Complex, Karachi 10 AM IST January 24 Sunday

KHP vs CEP Dream11 Tips And Prediction Pakistan One Day Cup

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan One Day Cup – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s KHP vs CEP at UBL Sports Complex, Karachi: In another exciting Pakistan One Day Cup encounter, Central Punjab will take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the UBL Sports Complex, Karachi Sunday – January 24. The Pakistan One Day Cup Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab match will begin at 10 AM IST. Central Punjab are in great form recently, they have four wins in last five matches, in fact, they were on a four-match winning streak before they lost the last match against Balochistan, they are currently fourth spot on the points table with four wins in eight matches. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the other hand, started their season with two back to back wins but they lost their way during the mid-season and are now going through a bad form, they have just two wins in last five matches and are third on the points table with four wins in 8 matches. Here is the Pakistan One Day Cup Dream11 Guru Tips and KHP vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction, KHP vs CEP Fantasy Cricket Prediction ODD game, KHP vs CEP Probable XIs Pakistan One Day Cup, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan One Day Cup.

TOSS: The Pakistan One Day Cup match toss between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab will take place at 9.30 AM IST – January 24.

Time: 10 AM IST.

Venue: UBL Sports Complex, Karachi.

KHP vs CEP My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Haris

Batsmen: Rizwan Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Adil Amin

All-rounders: Saad Nasim, Khalid Usman (VC), Raza Ali Dar (C), Asif Afridi

Bowlers: Usman Qadir, Ahmed Bashir, Mohammad Amir Khan

KHP vs CEP Probable Playing XIs

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Adil Amin, Sahibzada Farhan, Musadiq Ahmed, Khalid Usman (C), Asif Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Amir Khan.

Central Punjab: Tayyab Tahir, Rizwan Hussain, Junaid Ali, Saad Nasim, Qasim Akram, Ahmed Bashir, Usman Salahuddin, Raza Ali Dar, Zafar Gohar, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Ali.

KHP vs CEP SQUADS

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Khalid Usman, Fakhar Zaman, Adil Amin, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan Snr, Irfanullah Sha, Israullah, Kamran Ghulam, Muhammad Mohasin, Mohamad Wasim Jnr, Musadiq Ahmed, Rehan Afridi, Sahibzada Farhan.

Central Punjab: Hasan Ali (C), Ahmed Bashir, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ali Shan (wk), Ali Zaryab, Bilal Asif, Bilawal Iqbal, Muhammad Akhlaq, Mohammad Saad, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Saad Nasim, Sohaibullah, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Salahuddin and Waqas Maqsood.

