KHP vs CEP Dream11 Predictions For Today’s National T20 Cup 2020 Between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab, Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Match 13 at Multan Cricket Stadium October 6, 3:30 PM IST Tuesday

KHP vs CEP Dream11 Predictions 13th Match for National T20 Cup at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan: in the thirteenth match of the T20 tournament, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take on Central Punjab,

The tournament got underway from September 30 in Multan. A total of six teams are taking part in the tournament including Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh and Southern Punjab.

The tournament runs from September 30 to October 18 when the final will be played – which makes it 33 matches in all. From September 30 to October 16, two matches will be played every day barring October 7 and 8.

Several top Pakistan cricketers will be appearing in the competition including the likes of Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood among others.

Both the semifinals will be played on October 17.

Below you can check the match details and Dream11 tips for KHP vs CEP.

TOSS TIME: The toss for the thirteenth Match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab will take place at 3:00 PM IST

Match Starts At: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium

KHP vs CEP My Dream11 Team

M Hafeez (captain), S Afridi (vice-captain), M Rizwan, F Zaman, A Ali, A Shafiq, Asif Afridi, Ithikhar, S Nasim, W Riaz, U Qadir

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab Full Squads

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Iqbal Zazai, Bilal Sahak, Aman Rafiqi, Azmatullah, Abdul Rahman, Gulab Omarzai, Shakir, Inamullah, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Farmanullah, Parvez Amin, Ishaq Zazai, Rokhan Zaramalwal, Younis Ahmadzai, Darwish Rasooli, Imran Janat, Nisar Wahdat, Asif Musazai

Central Punjab: Saad Nasim, Sohaibullah, Naseem-Shah, Ahmed Bashir, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar, Ehsan Adil, Kamran Akmal, Rizwan-Hussain, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafiq, Irfan Khan, Babar Azam, Qasim Akram, Faheem Ashraf, Bilal Asif

