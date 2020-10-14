KHP vs CEP Dream11 Predictions For Today’s National T20 Cup 2020 Between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab, Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Match 26 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium October 14, 8:00 PM IST Wednesday

KHP vs CEP Dream11 Tips And Prediction

KHP vs CEP Dream11 Predictions 26th Match for National T20 Cup at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium: In the second match of the day, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take the field against Central Punjab.

The T20 tournament got underway from September 30 in Multan. A total of six teams are taking part in the tournament including Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh and Southern Punjab.

The tournament runs from September 30 to October 18 when the final will be played – which makes it 33 matches in all. From September 30 to October 16, two matches will be played every day barring October 7 and 8.

Several top Pakistan cricketers will be appearing in the competition including the likes of Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood among others.

Both the semifinals will be played on October 17.

Below you can check the match details and Dream11 tips for KHP vs CEP.

TOSS TIME: The toss for the 26th match of the tournament between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab will take place at 7:30 PM IST

Match Starts At: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

KHP vs CEP My Dream11 Team

K Akmal (captain), S Afridi (vice-captain), M Rizwan, F Zaman, M Hafeez, S Malik, A Shafiq, A Ali, I Ahmed, J Khan, Maqsood

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab Full Squads

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mohammad Rizwan (captain, wicketkeeper), Junaid Khan (vice-captain), Mohammad Mohsin, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Usman Khan Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Zohaib Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan Snr, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper)

Central Punjab: Babar Azam (captain), Saad Nasim (vice-captain), Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Sohaibullah, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar, Abdullah Shafiq, Abid Ali, Ahmed Bashir, Bilal Asif, Ehsan Adil, Faheem Ashraf, Irfan Khan Niazi, Kamran Akmal (wicketkeeper), Naseem Shah

Check Dream11 Prediction/ KHP Dream11 Team/ CEP Dream11 Team/ Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dream11 Team/ Central Punjab Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more