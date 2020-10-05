KHP vs SIN Dream11 Predictions For Today’s National T20 Cup 2020 Contest Between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh, Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Match 11 at Multan Cricket Stadium October 5, 3:30 PM IST Monday

KHP vs SIN Dream11 Tips And Prediction

KHP vs SIN Dream11 Predictions 11th Match for National T20 Cup at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan: The 11th match of the National T20 Cup 2020 will be played between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

Pakhtunkhwa are currently third in the points table having won two of their three matches and collected four points. Their opponents for the day, Sindh, have won one of their three matches and are a rung down at the fourth spot.

The tournament got underway from September 30 in Multan. A total of six teams are taking part in the tournament including Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh and Southern Punjab.

The tournament runs from September 30 to October 18 when the final will be played – which makes it 33 matches in all. From September 30 to October 16, two matches will be played every day barring October 7 and 8.

Several top Pakistan cricketers will be appearing in the competition including the likes of Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood among others.

Both the semifinals will be played on October 17.

Below you can check the match details and Dream11 tips for KHP vs SIN.

TOSS TIME: The toss for the eleventh Match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh will take place at 3:00 PM IST

Match Starts At: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium

KHP vs SIN My Dream11 Team

Mohammed Hafeez (captain), Iftikhar Ahmed (vice-captain), Fakhar Zaman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammed Rizwan, Azam Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammed Hasnain, Sohail Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh Full Squads

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Iftikhar-Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Imran Khan, Usma Khan-Shinwari, Arshad-Iqbal, Zohaib Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Mohsin, Wahab Riaz, Asif-Afridi, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Haris

Sindh: Mohammad Asghar, Ahsan Ali, Danish Aziz, Hassan Khan, Ghullam Mudassir, Mohammad Taha, Asad Shafiq, Saud Shakeel, Mir Hamza, Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Anwar Ali, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Hasnain

