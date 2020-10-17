KHP vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd Semi-Final Match: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s National T20 Cup October 17 8:00 PM IST

KHP vs SIN Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh Dream11 Team Prediction National T20 Cup 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s KHP vs SIN in Rawalpindi: In the second semifinal of the National T20 Cup, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will lock horns with Sindh. Pakhtunkhwa made the last-four stage after winning five and losing five of their 10 matches. On the other hand, Sindh booked their semifinal berth finishing third in the points table with five wins and five defeats. Pakhtunkhwa were second because of a superior net run-rate. Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction and Dream11 Guru Tips For National T20 Cup – KHP vs SIN Probable XIs, KHP vs SIN Dream11 Team Player List, KHP vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction.

TOSS: The National T20 Cup match toss between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh will take place at 7:30 PM (IST) – October 17.

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi

KHP vs SIN My Dream11 Team

M Rizwan (captain), S Afridi (vice-captain), M Hafeez, F Zaman, K Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Iftikhar-Ahmed, W Riaz, J Khan, M Hasnain, Anwar Ali

KHP vs SIN SQUADS

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mohammad Mohsin, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Usman Khan Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Zohaib Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (captain, wicketkeeper), Junaid Khan (vice-captain), Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan Snr, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper)

Sindh: Azam Khan, Danish Aziz, Hassan Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Taha, Rumman Raees, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain, wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Ahsan Ali, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq

