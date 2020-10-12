KHP vs SOP Dream11 Team Hints National T20 Cup 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab T20 Match No. 21 at Pindi Club Ground 3.30 PM IST Monday October 12

Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction National T20 Cup 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s KHP vs SOP at Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi: In another high-voltage battle of National T20 Cup 2020, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take on Southern Punjab in the match no. 21 at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi – October 12. The National T20 Cup KHP vs SOP match will begin at 3.30 PM IST. After registering four wins in their first six games, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will aim to continue their solid run during the match against Southern Punjab. Meanwhile, Southern Punjab is languishing at the bottom of the points table at the moment. They have won only one match out of their six matches so far. Southern Punjab had come close to defeating title favourites Northern in their last game. However, they fell short by five runs. Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction and Dream11 Guru Tips For National T20 Cup – KHP vs SOP Probable XIs, KHP vs SOP Dream11 Team Player List, KHP vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction.

TOSS: The National T20 Cup match toss between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab will take place at 3 PM (IST) – October 12.

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi.

KHP vs SOP My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: M. Rizwan, Z. Ashraf

Batsmen: Khushdil-Shah, M. Hafeez (C), F. Zaman, S. Maqsood, S. Malik

All-rounders: H. Talat (VC)

Bowlers: S. Afridi, W. Riaz, Z. Mehmood

KHP vs SOP Probable Playing XIs

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (C/wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Zohaib Khan, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Junaid Khan.

Southern Punjab: Shan Masood (C), Zeeshan Ashraf (wk), Umar Siddiq, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Hussain Talat, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Ilyas, Dilbar Hussain, Umer Khan, Zahid Mehmood.

KHP vs SOP SQUADS

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP): Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Mohsin, Mohammad Rizwan (C), Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Zohaib Khan.

Southern Punjab (SOP): Shan Masood (C), Hussain Talat (VC), Aamir Yamin, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali (subject to fitness), Saif Baddar, Sohaib Maqsood, Umer Khan, Umar Siddiq Khan, Zahid Mehmood and Zeeshan Ashraf (wk).

