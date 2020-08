KHR vs MWK Dream11 Team Prediction And Toss Timing: Captain, Vice-Captain For Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 Game August 16, 10:00 AM IST

KHR vs MWK Dream11 Team Prediction And Toss Timing: Captain, Vice-Captain For Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 Game

KHR vs MWK Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Kandahar Province vs Maidan Wardak Province Prediction Afghan One-Day Cup – Fantasy Cricket Tips For KHR vs MWK

The match between Helmand Province and Kabul Province on August 15 (Saturday) was won by the former. After opting to bat first, Kabul Province lost wickets at regular intervals and were bundled out for 124 in 31.2 overs. In reply, Helmand Province sealed the deal with six wickets and 22.4 overs remaining. This was Helmand Province’s first win in two games.

KHR vs MWK TOSS – 9:30 AM IST

Time: 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Khost Cricket Stadium, Khost

KHR vs MWK My Dream11 Team

Keepers : M Sardar, A Zahir

Batsmen : S Atal, W Akram, A Razaq

Allrounders : W Ishaq, Mohammadullah, K Mohammad

Bowlers : Najibullah, N Qureshi, N Malikzai

KHR vs MWK Full Squads

KHR: Munir Ahmad, Ainuddin Kakar, Ahmad Zahir, Siddiqullah Bawari, Abdul Razaq, Bilal Ahmad, Aziz, Abdul Malik, Naseebullah Sherdali, Waqarullah Ishaq, Wasiqullah, Khyal Mohammad, Abdul Baqi, Mohammad Alam, Abdullah Tarakhail, Mohammad Ibrahim II, Najibullah, Abdullah Agha

MWK: Mohammad Sardar, Mirwais Zazai, Sadiq Farhad, Islam Zazai, Faisal, S Atal, Mohammadullah II, W Akram, Waqar Salamkhel, Zia-ul-Haq Parwani, Sabir Bahrami, Haroon, Irfanullah, Baryal, Mohammad Hafeez, Nasrat Qureshi, Maiwand, N Malikzai

