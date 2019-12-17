Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Khulna Tigers vs Rajshahi Royals Prediction Bangladesh Premier League – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 9 KHT vs RAR at 1:00 PM IST: The 2019 20 BPL season, also known as BPL 7 is the seventh season of the Bangladesh Premier League, the top level professional Twenty20 cricket league in Bangladesh. The competition is organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. The season was scheduled to originally start from 6 December 2019 and end on 11 January 2020, with the opening ceremony to be held on 3 December 2019. Comilla Victorians are the defending champions. However, the tournament was delayed by five days and started on 11 December 2019 and will end on 17 January 2020, with the opening ceremony held on 8 December 2019.

TOSS – The toss between Khulna Tigers vs Rajshahi Royals will take place at 12:30 PM (IST).

Time: 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

KHT vs RAR My Dream11 Team

Liton Das (caotain), Ravi Bopara (vice-captain), Hazratullah Zazai, Alok Kapali, Rilee Rossouw, Shoaib Malik, Roby Frylinck, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Abu Jayed, Farhad Raza, Mohammad Amir

KHT vs RAR Squads

Khulna Tigers: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk/captain), Shamsur Rahman, Robbie Frylinck, Aminul Islam, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Amir, Shafiul Islam, Shahidul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Aliss Islam, Saif Hassan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Najibullah Zadran

Rajshahi Royals: Hazratullah Zazai, Liton Das (wk), Afif Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Andre Russell (captain), Ravi Bopara, Alok Kapali, Abu Jayed, Taijul Islam, Farhad Reza, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Nahidul Islam, Irfan Sukkur, Mohammad Nawaz, Kamrul Islam, Mohammad Irfan

