Kieron Pollard is alive and kicking! News of the death of the West Indies cricketer spread like wildfire on YouTube after a fake video emerged on the video platform. The Youtube videos claimed that Pollard met with a car accident and that led to his death. In fact, Pollard is in Abu Dhabi for the ongoing T10 League. The hoax sent the social space into a frenzy as most users fell for it and soon the news went viral. <p></p> <p></p>Fans soon realised that it was a fake piece of news and should not be taken seriously. The videos uploaded on YouTube are completely baseless and hold no truth. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Shocked to hear the fake new spreading around regarding the demise of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pollard?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pollard</a> !</p> <p></p>Guys he's alive and healthy and is playing the t10 series!! <p></p> <p></p>Near heart attack to me in shock, btw!!&#x1f923;&#x1f644; <p></p> <p></p> Backing the Truth (@VSUnofficial) <a href="https://twitter.com/VSUnofficial/status/1354853109743366145?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 28, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Fake news of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pollard?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pollard</a> accident , he is fit and fine</p> <p></p> sathishgowda (@ImSathisha) <a href="https://twitter.com/ImSathisha/status/1354825749258072065?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 28, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Fake news of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pollard?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pollard</a> accident , he is fit and fine</p> <p></p> SureshVJ&#x2764;&#xfe0f; (@SureshRo45) <a href="https://twitter.com/SureshRo45/status/1354812583862104068?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 28, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, the West Indies all-rounder is representing the Pune Devils in the Abu Dhabi T20 League where his side has got their campaign off to a poor start. Pollard is also not in the best of form. The Devils will look to bounce back in their next game and get their campaign started. <p></p> <p></p>The West Indian is also a key member of the Mumbai Indians. He has been of the franchise since its inception. Pollard would be expected to play a big role in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. <p></p> <p></p>The IPL mini-auction is scheduled to take place next month on February 18 in Chennai.