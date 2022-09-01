Watch: Hong Kong Batter Kinchit Shah Proposes To Girlfriend After Match Against India

Dubai: India became the first team from Group A to seal their Super Four spot in Asia Cup 2022 with a 40-run win over Hong Kong at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. It was a totally one-sided contest as the defending champions dominated the match from the start. However, after the match, a lovely moment won the heart of the cricket fans in the stadium as Hong Kong batter Kinchit Shah got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend.

She said YES! ?? A heartwarming moment where Hong Kong’s @shah_kinchit95 proposed to his SO after playing a big match against India ? A huge congratulations to the happy couple. We wish you all the joy and happiness in your new life together #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/CFypYMaPxj AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 31, 2022

The photos of Kinchit Shah purposing his girlfriend went viral on social media as the girl also accepted the proposal.

In the match, the 26-year-old scored 30 off 28 balls with two fours and a six. For Hong Kong, bright spots in the bat were a 71-run stand between Babar Hayat (41) and Kinchit Shah (30) while hitting 33 runs in the last two overs. But they were not enough to outshine the efforts of Suryakumar and Kohli.

Cricket fans on Twitter also reacted to Kinchit Shah purposing his girlfriend. See reactions: