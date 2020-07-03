Kindly Reconsider My Spot-Fixing Ban on The Lines of Sreesanth: Ankeet Chavan

Former Mumbai cricketer Ankeet Chavan BCCI has urged with the BCCI to reduce his life-time spot-fixing ban to seven years on similar lines of S Sreesanth. <p></p> <p></p>Chavan was among the three Rajasthan Royals crickets also including Sreesanth and Ajit Chandila who were found of alleged spot-fixing in 2013 and were subsequently handed life-time bans by a BCCI disciplinary committee. <p></p> <p></p>"I am urging to BCCI on similar lines, if Sreesanth's ban is reconsidered, kindly reconsider mine (my ban) as well," Chavan told PTI on Thursday. <p></p> <p></p>Chavan said after BCCI ignored his wrote to Mumbai Cricket Association for his ban to be revised to seven years. <p></p> <p></p>"I did not get a response from the BCCI, so I had to write to my parent body, which is the MCA. So I have written on the same lines. I request the association to take my case ahead to the BCCI, so that my ban can be reconsidered," he said. <p></p> <p></p>In 2015, a trial court in Delhi dropped all fixing charges against Sreesanth and then BCCI Ombudsman DK Jain reduced Sreesanth's ban to seven years. <p></p> <p></p>Last month it was revealed the Sreesanth has been included in Kerala's Ranji probables and could make his competitive return should he prove his fitness. <p></p> <p></p>According to <em>PTI</em>, wrote to MCA on June 22 and a senior MCA official also confirmed that the cricket body has received his letter. <p></p> <p></p>However, an MCA source says they cannot interfere into the matter as it is between BCCI and Chavan. <p></p> <p></p>Chavan, a left-arm spinner, has played 18 first-class matches, 20 List A games and 25 T20s as well.