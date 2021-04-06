Kiran More, who is associated with the Mumbai Indians as a scout and a wicketkeeping consultant has contracted the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. More was asymptomatic and has been isolated read a statement issued by the Mumbai Indians.

“Mr. More is currently asymptomatic and has been isolated. Mumbai Indians and Kiran More have followed all the BCCI health guidelines. The MI medical team will continue to monitor Mr. More’s health and abide by the BCCI protocols. We would like to remind our fans to be safe and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviors in these difficult times,” the statement read.