Kisi Bhi Condition Mein, Hum Sabse Aage Hai: Mohammed Shami's Fiery Remark After Winning 1st ODI

Pacer Mohammed Shami was at the forefront of India's brilliant fightback with the ball as he produced a brilliant spell to claim three wickets and bowled two maiden overs during this period.

Updated: March 18, 2023 12:05 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
Mumbai: Australia looked cruising towards a strong position and a big score in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium here on Friday when India pulled the game back from the brink for a memorable five-wicket win in a low-scoring affair.

With Mitchell Marsh going great guns and hitting boundaries at will, the visitors were in an excellent position. Marsh had scored 10 boundaries and five sixes before he got out and from 129/3, Australia slumped to 188 all out. India was in trouble too, at 83/5 in 19.2 overs. But KL Rahul (75 not out) and Ravindra Jadeja (45 not out) came together for an unbroken 108-run partnership for the sixth wicket and helped India escape to victory.

Shami was asked after the game whether bowlers are finding it harder to play ODI cricket because batters from all over the world use the flat pitches to attack. The star pacer said India does not allow the circumstances or the format to dictate terms. They accept they are the most incredible in all circumstances.

"There are a lot of add-ons in white-ball cricket. You get a free hit for a no-ball and then you can't get out too. Toh bowlers ke against mein kafi cheezein hai (There are things against the bowlers). It changes according to the format. But as far as our team is concerned, it doesn't matter whether we are playing at home or abroad. I don't think there is any question mark on the Indian team. Hum kisi bhi condition mein honge, hum sabse aage hai. Hume kar ke bhi dikhaya hai. humne unko ghar pe jake bhi haraya hai toh apne ghar mein toh sochne ka sawal hi nahi hai (We are ahead of every team irrespective of the conditions. We have shown it in the past too. We have beaten them in their backyard so there is no question of worrying when we are playing at home)," Shami told reporters in Mumbai.

