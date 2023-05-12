KKR Out Of Playoffs Race? Here's How Nitish Rana-led Side Can Reach Last 4 In IPL 2023
Currently KKR has 10 points from 12 matches.
New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders had to suffer a heartbreaking defeat against Rajasthan Royals in front of their home crowd at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday, May 12 during Match No. 56 of the IPL 2023.
After winning the toss, Royals skipper Sanju Samson invited KKR to bat first but they could only manage to post 149 runs on the board for the loss of eight wickets.
Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeatable knock helped RR to climb NO. 3 position of the IPL 2023 points table but pushed KKR to NO. 7 and it dented their chances to qualify for playoffs.
Currently KKR has 10 points from 12 matches. Even though there chances of qualifying are less but they are still in the race. Nitish Rana led side have to win the remaining two matches against Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants by a big margin along with that their chances also depend on other team's perform as well.
IPL 2023 Points Table - Rajasthan Royals replaces MI at No.3. pic.twitter.com/smpSWYlq6l
Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 11, 2023
How Can KKR Qualify For Playoffs?
If KKR manage to win both the match then they will have 14 points in their name, which will be enough for them to reach playoffs. They have to improve their net run rate (-0.357) and win both the matches by big margin so that at the end of the league stage matches their run rate is better than other team.
Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings are sitting at the top of points table with 16 and 15 points respectively. Even if Gujarat and Chennai lose all their remaining matches, KKR cannot match their tally.
Hardik Pandya-led side will take on Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday night, if Gujarat wins then they will become the first team to qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs whereas if Mumbai defeat Gujarat then it will be a massive headache for Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals.
