KKR Out Of Playoffs Race? Here's How Nitish Rana-led Side Can Reach Last 4 In IPL 2023

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders had to suffer a heartbreaking defeat against Rajasthan Royals in front of their home crowd at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday, May 12 during Match No. 56 of the IPL 2023.

After winning the toss, Royals skipper Sanju Samson invited KKR to bat first but they could only manage to post 149 runs on the board for the loss of eight wickets.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeatable knock helped RR to climb NO. 3 position of the IPL 2023 points table but pushed KKR to NO. 7 and it dented their chances to qualify for playoffs.

Currently KKR has 10 points from 12 matches. Even though there chances of qualifying are less but they are still in the race. Nitish Rana led side have to win the remaining two matches against Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants by a big margin along with that their chances also depend on other team's perform as well.