With no cricket happening due to the coronavirus pandemic, most cricketers are chatting with fans on social media or with fellow cricketers, trying to make the most of their time staying indoors. Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell – known for his brute power and the ability to entertain fans has been busy trying to keep busy by working out.

In a recent video shared by the big-hitter, he gives us a glimpse of his workout regime during this period. In the video, he uses a rope and shakes it in order to strengthen his shoulders and back. This is an effective way of keeping the negativities around him at bay and staying fit.

Here is the video shared by the KKR star:

View this post on Instagram #workmood A post shared by Andre Russell🇯🇲 Dre Russ.🏏 (@ar12russell) on Jul 1, 2020 at 8:41am PDT

Russell – who recently became a father – has been an integral part of the KKR franchise and has in the past won games single-handedly for his side.

Meanwhile, the cash-rich Indian Premier League has been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic. There are talks of the T20 tournament happening overseas this year, but that looks highly improbable. According to reports, the Board of Control of Cricket in India is looking at Sri Lanka and UAE as possible alternatives and a decision on that front is expected soon.