KKR vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 39: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs, Injury Report And Live Streaming for Indian Premier League 2023, At Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 03:30 PM IST

TOSS: The match toss between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans will take place at 03:00 PM IST

Start Time: April 29, Saturday, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Injury Report

No Major Updates as of now.

Live Streaming

Jio Cinema (Free), Disney + Hotstar app and Star Sports Network.

KKR vs GT My Dream11 Team

Keeper : Wriddhiman Saha

Batsmen : Jason Roy(vc), Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill

All-rounders : Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Hardik Pandya(c), David Wiese

Bowlers : Mohammad Shami, Rashid-Khan, Varun Chakravarthy

KKR vs GT Probable XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Narayan Jagadeesan(wk), Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma, Alzari Joseph