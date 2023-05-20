LSG batting first put 176 runs on the scoreboard at the loss of 8 wickets. During the second innings when Naveen-ul-Haq came out to bowl the fans started chanting 'Kohli Kohli' and soon it filled the whole Eden Garden stadium. The video of which is now going viral on the internet.

New Delhi: The famous 'Kohli Kohli' chants took over the Eden Gardens stadium during the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants, on Saturday. This is the final league stage match for both teams and a crucial one for their qualification.

This is the scene everywhere Naveen and LSG play after their heated altercation with the star batter Virat Kohli. Fans never miss out to taunt the bowler and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir with 'Kohli Kohli' chants.

Pooran Help LSG Put 176 On Board

West Indies wicket-keeper batter Nicholas Pooran led Lucknow Super Giants' fightback with a quickfire fifty (58 off 30) and guided them to 176/8 against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match No. 68 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Eden Gardens, here on Saturday.

LSG were reeling at 73/5 after 10.1 overs but Pooran stitched an attacking partnership of 74 runs for the sixth wicket with Ayush Badoni (25 off 21) and helped them post a fighting total. The likes of Shardul Thakur (2-27), Sunil Narine (2-28) and Vaibhav Arora (2-30) picked two wickets each for KKR.

Pooran came with positive intent and started on a brisk note. He attacked Varun Chakravarthy but offered a lot of respect to his West Indian teammate Narine while Badoni perfectly played the second fiddle.

LSG were hoping that the two batters would make the most of the death overs but both Badoni and Pooran got out in the 18th and 19th overs respectively. However, thanks to their massive hits before getting out, LSG managed to squeeze 54 off the last 4 overs and managed to reach 176/8 in 20 overs.

(with IANS inputs)