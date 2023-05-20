New Delhi: Naveen-ul-Haq responded to the 'Kohli Kohli' chants from the Eden Gardens crowd by doing the 'shush down' sign with his finger on the lips. The home crowd of Kolkata Knight Riders filled the stadium with Virat Kohli chants during Naveen-ul-Haq's over and this was the pacer's reply to them.

This took place in the 14th over after Yash Thakur dismissed Gurbaz with the help of Ravi Bishnoi's catch. Naveen was heading towards the ball too but Bishnoi managed to grab it safely after which the pacer turned towards the crowd and gave the 'shush down' sign.

Gautam Gambhir did the same thing at M Chinnaswamy Stadium and Virat Kohli gave a reply to it at Ekana Sports City Stadium after which Kohli also got into a fight with Gautam Gambhir and Naveen ul Haq.

LSG Put 176 On Board With Help Of Pooran's Knock

West Indies wicket-keeper batter Nicholas Pooran led Lucknow Super Giants' fightback with a quickfire fifty (58 off 30) and guided them to 176/8 against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match No. 68 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Eden Gardens, here on Saturday.

LSG were reeling at 73/5 after 10.1 overs but Pooran stitched an attacking partnership of 74 runs for the sixth wicket with Ayush Badoni (25 off 21) and helped them post a fighting total. The likes of Shardul Thakur (2-27), Sunil Narine (2-28) and Vaibhav Arora (2-30) picked two wickets each for KKR.

Pooran came with positive intent and started on a brisk note. He attacked Varun Chakravarthy but offered a lot of respect to his West Indian teammate Narine while Badoni perfectly played the second fiddle.

LSG were hoping that the two batters would make the most of the death overs but both Badoni and Pooran got out in the 18th and 19th overs respectively. However, thanks to their massive hits before getting out, LSG managed to squeeze 54 off the last 4 overs and managed to reach 176/8 in 20 overs.

