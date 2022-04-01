Mumbai: Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns on Friday and the match is expected to a thriller – like most IPL games in this season. Veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who is a part of the Punjab Kings franchise, would be eyeing a massive T20 feat. The attacking left-hander needs eight more boundaries to become the fourth player in the history of T20s to hit 1000 boundaries.

If he gets there, he joins David Warner, Chris Gayle and Alex Hales. Ex-India captain Virat Kohli with 917 boundaries in the format is way behind Dhawan in the second spot.

In his opening game for Punjab, he stitched a crucial 29-ball 43 stand with captain Mayank Agarwal to set the platform in the 206 chase. Dhawan was bought by Punjab for a whopping Rs 8.25 Cr and sure he is repaying them. The franchise would be expecting big things from the experienced opener this season.