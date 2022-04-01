<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns on Friday and the match is expected to a thriller - like most IPL games in this season. Veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who is a part of the Punjab Kings franchise, would be eyeing a massive T20 feat. The attacking left-hander needs eight more boundaries to become the fourth player in the history of T20s to hit 1000 boundaries. <p></p> <p></p>If he gets there, he joins David Warner, Chris Gayle and Alex Hales. Ex-India captain Virat Kohli with 917 boundaries in the format is way behind Dhawan in the second spot. <p></p> <p></p>In his opening game for Punjab, he stitched a crucial 29-ball 43 stand with captain Mayank Agarwal to set the platform in the 206 chase. Dhawan was bought by Punjab for a whopping Rs 8.25 Cr and sure he is repaying them. The franchise would be expecting big things from the experienced opener this season.