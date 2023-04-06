Advertisement

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 9: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Indian Premier League, At Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 7:30 PM IST

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 9: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Indian Premier League, At Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 7:30 PM IST

Best players list of KKR vs RCB, Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team Player List, Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: April 6, 2023 2:06 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud

Kolkata: Hit by injuries and unavailability of key players, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will seek home comfort and look to return to winning ways when they face a star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, in Kolkata on April 6.

RCB's pace trio of Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel and Akash Deep will also look to make it count on a seaming-friendly Eden. But they are likely to miss English pacer Reece Topley, who suffered a shoulder dislocation. David Willey is expected to replace him.

 

My Dream11 Team KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023: Best players list of KKR vs RCB, Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team Player List, Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at 07:00 PM IST

Start Time: April 6, Thursday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

 

Injury Report

Pacer Reece Topley likely to miss this game.

 

KKR vs RCB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis (vc), Nitish Rana

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj

 

KKR vs RCB Probable XI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Mandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel.

 

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

Also Read

More News ›
KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 9: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Indian Premier League, At Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 7:30 PM IST
IPL 2023: PBKS' Batting Coach Wasim Jaffer Gives Big Update On Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livinstone's Availability
Urvashi Rautela Gives A Fitting Reply To Fan Who Held 'Thank Got Urvashi In Not Here' Placard During Rishabh Pant's First Appearance Post Accident In DC vs GT Match
IPL 2023: Jos Buttler Set To Miss Rajasthan Royals Next Game Against Delhi Capitals Due To Injury - Reports
IPL 2023: Jos Buttler Turns Superman To Dismiss Punjab Kings' Prabhasimran Singh | WATCH VIDEO
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Trying To Settle In England: Kamran Akmal Takes A Brutal Dig At Mohammad Amir Amidsts Reports Of Potential Return

Trying To Settle In England: Kamran Akmal Takes A Brutal Dig...

APH vs MAP Dream11 Team Prediction, NSK Trophy, Match 18: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Kerela T20 Championship, At St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba 1:40 PM IST

APH vs MAP Dream11 Team Prediction, NSK Trophy, Match 18: Ca...

GAM vs IR Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10, Match 51: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for ECS Portugal T10, At Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo, 1:00 PM IST

GAM vs IR Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10, Match 51: Captai...

IPL 2023: PBKS' Batting Coach Wasim Jaffer Gives Big Update On Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livinstone's Availability

IPL 2023: PBKS' Batting Coach Wasim Jaffer Gives Big Update ...

Urvashi Rautela Gives A Fitting Reply To Fan Who Held 'Thank Got Urvashi In Not Here' Placard During Rishabh Pant's First Appearance Post Accident In DC vs GT Match

Urvashi Rautela Gives A Fitting Reply To Fan Who Held 'Thank...

Advertisement