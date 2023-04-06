KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 9: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Indian Premier League, At Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 7:30 PM IST

Best players list of KKR vs RCB, Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team Player List, Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Kolkata: Hit by injuries and unavailability of key players, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will seek home comfort and look to return to winning ways when they face a star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, in Kolkata on April 6.

RCB's pace trio of Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel and Akash Deep will also look to make it count on a seaming-friendly Eden. But they are likely to miss English pacer Reece Topley, who suffered a shoulder dislocation. David Willey is expected to replace him.

TOSS: The match toss between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at 07:00 PM IST

Start Time: April 6, Thursday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Injury Report Pacer Reece Topley likely to miss this game.

KKR vs RCB My Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis (vc), Nitish Rana

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj

KKR vs RCB Probable XI Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Mandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel.