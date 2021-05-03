Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 – Live Streaming Cricket

Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on each other in the 30th match of the Indian Premier League at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Monday. KKR have struggled to get going and have failed to achieve any kind of momentum in the ongoing season. The Eoin Morgan-led team were decimated in their previous match against Delhi Capitals and they will look to come up with a collective effort. KKR’s batting has let the team down and their top order hasn’t been able to deliver the goods. Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana have failed to give a good start to their team and the team’s head coach Brendon McCullum has suggested that there will be some changes in the final XI.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore lost their previous match against Punjab Kings and they will look to get back to winning ways. RCB couldn’t come up with a collective batting effort in the previous match as Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar failed to change the gears at the right time. RCB might also look to bat either Glenn Maxwell or AB de Villiers at number three. The Virat Kohli-led team has had a good start to their season and they will look to continue their good form.

Live Match Streaming IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB Match

When is Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 IPL 2021 will be played on Monday, May 3.

What are the timings of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Where is Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match being played?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Which TV channel will broadcast Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

What are the Probable Playing XIs for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders Shubman Gill/Karun Nair, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson and Kuldeep Yadav/Shivam Mavi

Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, AB de Villiers (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Washington Sundar/Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.