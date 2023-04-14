Kolkata: Nitish Rana-led KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) is facing Aiden Markram's SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) at the Eden Gardens Stadium in an attempt to become the first team with three consecutive wins in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Harry Brook made the match more special after smashing the first century of the IPL 2023 in just 55 balls.

KKR won the toss and invited SRH to bat first. The Hyderabad-based franchise got off to an explosive start as Harry Brook smashed the Knights' bowlers all over the stadium. He helped SRH complete 43 runs in the first 3 overs itself. He continued this flow in the rest of the match as well and helped SRH put 228 runs on board

Harry Brook could only score 29 runs in the first three matches he played (13 in the first, 3 in the second, and 13 in the third) but shut all his critics down with this special knock.