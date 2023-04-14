Advertisement

KKR Vs SRH: Fans Storm Twitter After Harry Brook Smashes First Century Of IPL 2023

Harry Brook made the match between KKR and SRH more special after smashing the first century of the IPL 2023.

Kolkata: Nitish Rana-led KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) is facing Aiden Markram's SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) at the Eden Gardens Stadium in an attempt to become the first team with three consecutive wins in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Harry Brook made the match more special after smashing the first century of the IPL 2023 in just 55 balls.

KKR won the toss and invited SRH to bat first. The Hyderabad-based franchise got off to an explosive start as Harry Brook smashed the Knights' bowlers all over the stadium. He helped SRH complete 43 runs in the first 3 overs itself. He continued this flow in the rest of the match as well and helped SRH put 228 runs on board

Harry Brook could only score 29 runs in the first three matches he played (13 in the first, 3 in the second, and 13 in the third) but shut all his critics down with this special knock.

Andre Russell put up as he got two big wickets in his very first over of the IPL 2023. He sent both Mayank Agarwal and Rahul Tripathi back to the pavilion in the same over and brought the Knights back into the match. However, Russell looked exhausted in his second over and sat down in the middle of his over and even left the field. He came back to the field and grabbed another wicket in his third over but had to leave the field again just after bowling one ball.

Aiden Markram smashed a magnificent half-century as well. He scored 50 runs off just 26 balls before losing his wicket to Varun Chakravarthy.

KKR vs SRH Playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

