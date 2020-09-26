Sunrisers Hyderabad has a lot of issues to address ahead of the game against Kolkata Knight Riders at Abu Dhabi on Saturday. But, topping the list would be Mitchell Marsh - who picked up an injury against Royal Challengers Bangalore - and who would replace him. He is a key figure of the Orange Army with the bat and the ball. <p></p> <p></p>After Marsh picked up the injury, West Indies cricketer Jason Holder was named as his replacement and he is expected to join the team soon. <p></p> <p></p>In all probability, if the franchise goes in for a like-for-like choice, Afghanistan's Mohammed Nabi - who was in contention to play SRH's opener - may finally get a go in the 11 for the game tonight. The rest of the squad is expected to remain the same as they take on KKR. <p></p> <p></p>SRH relies heavily on their openers - David Warner and Jonny Bairstow - who have won them matches in the past and the franchise would be hoping they can replicate the same this season. <p></p> <p></p>SRH lost eight wickets for 31 runs against RCB and they would like to avoid such collapses going ahead in the tournament. The side will also rely on Rashid Khan - who has been one of their game-changers in the past. <p></p> <p></p>Both KKR and SRH will be looking to bounce back and get their campaign started at Abu Dhabi. <p></p><h2>Playing 11</h2> <p></p><strong>Hyderabad:</strong> <p></p> <p></p>David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed <p></p> <p></p><strong>Kolkata:</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (c &amp; wk), Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;