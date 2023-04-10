KKR's Rinku Singh's Response After Ranveer Singh's Tweets 'Ye Kya Tha' For His Innings Goes viral

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Rinku Singh is a star and is the talk of the town has he showcased one of the greatest finishes in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history by smashing five sixes.

With 29 needed off the final over, Rinku feasted on poor balls from Dayal by smashing a hat-trick of sixes over wide long-off, backward square leg and long-off. He then hit successive sixes over long-on fence to give Kolkata an unimaginable victory.

Many bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Kartik Aaryan and Ranveer Singh were among several Bollywood stars who hailed Rinku for his epic knock. Ranveer couldn't control his emotions as he kept chanting his name in a viral tweet, "RINKU !!!!!!!!! RINKU !!!!!!! RINKU !!!!!!! RINKU !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Yeh kya tha !?!?!?!" Ranveer wrote.