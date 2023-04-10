Advertisement

KKR's Rinku Singh's Response After Ranveer Singh's Tweets 'Ye Kya Tha' For His Innings Goes viral

Rinku Singh responded to Ranveer Singh's tweet, as the bollywood star asked 'W hat was that?'

Updated: April 10, 2023 12:47 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Rinku Singh is a star and is the talk of the town has he showcased one of the greatest finishes in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history by smashing five sixes.

With 29 needed off the final over, Rinku feasted on poor balls from Dayal by smashing a hat-trick of sixes over wide long-off, backward square leg and long-off. He then hit successive sixes over long-on fence to give Kolkata an unimaginable victory.

Many bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Kartik Aaryan and Ranveer Singh were among several Bollywood stars who hailed Rinku for his epic knock. Ranveer couldn't control his emotions as he kept chanting his name in a viral tweet, "RINKU !!!!!!!!! RINKU !!!!!!! RINKU !!!!!!! RINKU !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Yeh kya tha !?!?!?!" Ranveer wrote.

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans 204/4 in 20 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 53, Vijay Shankar 63 not out; Sunil Narine 3-33, Suyash Sharma 1-35) lost to Kolkata Knight Riders 207/7 in 20 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 83, Rinku Singh 48 not out; Rashid Khan 3-37, Alzarri Joseph 2-27) by three wickets

