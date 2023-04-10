KKR's Rinku Singh's Response After Ranveer Singh's Tweets 'Ye Kya Tha' For His Innings Goes viral
Rinku Singh responded to Ranveer Singh's tweet, as the bollywood star asked 'W hat was that?'
New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Rinku Singh is a star and is the talk of the town has he showcased one of the greatest finishes in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history by smashing five sixes.
With 29 needed off the final over, Rinku feasted on poor balls from Dayal by smashing a hat-trick of sixes over wide long-off, backward square leg and long-off. He then hit successive sixes over long-on fence to give Kolkata an unimaginable victory.
Many bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Kartik Aaryan and Ranveer Singh were among several Bollywood stars who hailed Rinku for his epic knock. Ranveer couldn't control his emotions as he kept chanting his name in a viral tweet, "RINKU !!!!!!!!! RINKU !!!!!!! RINKU !!!!!!! RINKU !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Yeh kya tha !?!?!?!" Ranveer wrote.
Bass bhagwaan ka chamatkaar tha @RanveerOfficial bhai ??? https://t.co/FOZuVUKG5h
Rinkusingh (@rinkusingh235) April 9, 2023
Shah Rukh sir yaaar ?
Love you sir & thank you for your constant support ?? https://t.co/WYswjeFsvm
Rinkusingh (@rinkusingh235) April 9, 2023
ABSOLUTE CARNAGE! TAKE A BOW RINKU SINGH!! SIMPLY UNBELIEVABLE KNOCK... ?
This innings from @rinkusingh235 will go down to be one of the finest #T20 innings ever! ?#GTvsKKR #RinkuSingh #KKRvsGT #KKR pic.twitter.com/IriRgBujbi
MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) April 9, 2023
Just when you thought the match couldn't get any better, @KKRiders proved us wrong. A magnificent win against @gujarat_titans
Kudos to @rinkusingh235 for his exceptional performance and @rashidkhan_19 for his impressive hat-trick! ???#GTvsKKR #RashidKhan #RinkuSingh pic.twitter.com/QAHp6lfHgy
Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) April 9, 2023
Brief scores: Gujarat Titans 204/4 in 20 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 53, Vijay Shankar 63 not out; Sunil Narine 3-33, Suyash Sharma 1-35) lost to Kolkata Knight Riders 207/7 in 20 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 83, Rinku Singh 48 not out; Rashid Khan 3-37, Alzarri Joseph 2-27) by three wickets
