Pune: It is no secret that KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya are best of friends and hence it was no surprise for fans to see the two engage in a lovable banter at the toss in Pune on Tuesday ahead of Lucknow versus Gujarat. There seemed to be some confusion over who had won the toss. The confusion was over quickly after match referee Narayanan Kutty clarified that the call was indeed heads.

Rahul tossed the coin as Pandya called ‘heads.’ The latter started celebrating as he had made the right call. But Rahul, in a mood for banter, said: “Tails bola hai na?”

Here is the video of what transpired at the toss at the MCA in Pune:

The chemistry between the two would be a treat for ‘Koffee With Karan’ fans who would be reminded of the controversy that was created when the two cricketers graced the popular show.