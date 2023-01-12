 KL Rahul Has Found Ways To Get Out, Coaches Should Work On His Flaws: Mohammad Azharuddin

New Delhi: Star Indian batter KL Rahul has struggled for consistency in international cricket. The 30-year-old right-handed batter regularly features in all three formats for the Men in Blue but has failed to live up to expectations, at least in the last couple of years. After an ordinary outing in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and Asia Cup last year, where his strike rate was heavily criticised, Rahul was unable to post a big total against Bangladesh last month. He played in all three ODI matches and then led the side in a two-match Test series as well.

His poor form has now raised questions over his place in the Indian team. He was recently removed as the vice-captain of India’s ODI team, and if he continues his below-par show for some more time, then there are high chances that he might get dropped from the side as well. His form has been a talking point among fans and former greats of the Indian team, and former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin recently slammed his poor shot selection and said that the batter find new ways to get out in an interview with PTI.

Rahul batted at No. 5 against Sri Lanka in the first One-Day International on Tuesday and was bowled round the leg after scoring 39 runs.

“I think Rahul is getting out in a lot of manners. Primarily, it is not the good balls that are getting him out. It is poor shot selection first up that is causing problems,” said Azhar, who added that the Lucknow Super Giants skipper should take time and play domestic cricket.

The former skipper, who featured in 99 Tests and 334 ODIs for India during his playing days, added that KL needs to be way more consistent and work on his technical flaws with national team coaches.

“I think consistency is the problem in KL Rahul’s case. But I think there are coaches who should rectify his flaws. In my opinion, he is a good player but consistency is missing in his game,” Azharuddin was quoted as saying by PTI.