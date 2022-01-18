<strong>Paarl:</strong> KL Rahul, India's interim captain, will speak to the media on the eve of the first ODI versus South Africa at Boland Park, Paarl. this comes a day after vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah spoke to the media. Rahul would address the media at 3:00 PM IST. During the interaction, he would take questions from the reporters. It is likely he would be asked the tough questions with so much happening following the Test series loss. <p></p> <p></p>Here are the questions he could be asked at the presser... <p></p> <p></p><strong>Who Will Open?</strong> With Rohit not there, speculations are rife over who will open along with stand-in captain Rahul. Will the side opt for young Ishan Kishan or go for an in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad or show faith in experience and pick Shikhar Dhawan. It would in all probability go with the experience of Dhawan. <p></p> <p></p><strong>What Will be Virat Kohli's Role in The Side?</strong> Yes, everybody likes some spice around Virat Kohli. The journalist will most certainly put Rahul in the spot with a question on the ex-India skipper. How will Rahul tackle the Kohli question would be interesting. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Will Venkatesh Iyer Debut?</strong> In Hardik Pandya's absence and with Shardul Thakur tired after the Tests, Iyer is very much in line for a debit in ODIs. He has already made his national debut in the T20s with the side against New Zealand. <p></p> <p></p><strong>India's Playing XI for 1st ODI?</strong> Rahul may drop hints on the combinations that would be in place for the ODI opener as the side needs something to celebrate after two losses on the trot. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;