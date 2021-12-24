Centurion: After Virat Kohli’s press conference before the team left for South Africa created waves, his Test deputy, KL Rahul, is set to address the media on Friday ahead of the Boxing Day Test at Centurion. As per a report on InsideSport, Rahul would be speaking to the media and may speak on the dressing-room atmosphere, injury status, and maybe drop hints on the playing XI India field for the opening Test.

It is not clear when will the presser happen, but the report suggests it will happen today (December 24). He was made Kohli’s deputy after Rohit Sharma picked up an injury during a training session in Mumbai and had to be ruled out of the red-ball leg.

Meanwhile, the speculation is that in-form Mayank Agarwal would open the innings with Rahul in South Africa. Mayank has been among the runs and he would like to continue that. On the other hand, Rahul has been in ominous form in all three formats and would be one of the key players in the absence of Rohit.