KL Rahul Ruled Out Of T20I Series vs South Africa, Rishabh Pant To Lead With Hardik Pandya As Deputy: BCCI

India vs South Africa T20I Series: KL Rahul, who was appointed as the captain of the Indian team for the T20I series against South Africa starting on June 9, 2022 has been ruled out of the series, according to a BCCI release. Rishabh Pant will take over as captain for the series in absence of Rahul with Hardik Pandya named as his deputy.

“NEWS – KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav ruled out of #INDvSA series owing to injury. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant as Captain and Hardik Pandya as vice-captain for the home series against South Africa @Paytm #INDvSA,” BCCI tweeted.

The extent of the injury is not yet known. Rahul was impressive in his captaincy stint for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the just concluded Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) where his side was knocked out of the title race in the Eliminator.

Pant, who was leading Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022, would be taking over from Rahul for the upcoming series as India look to test their bench strength against South Africa ahead of the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup 2022 to be held later in the year.

The T20I series against the Proteas kicks off in the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Thursday with the match scheduled to start at 7pm IST. The first T20I will be followed by the second T20I to be played on June 12, 2022 at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

The third and fourth T20I will be played on June 14 and June 17 respectively at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium,Visakhapatnam and Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. The final T20I is set to take place at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on the 19th of June, 2022.