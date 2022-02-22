New Delhi: India’s swashbuckling batter and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul came to rescue for a young aspiring cricketer who is suffering from a rare blood disorder. Rahul generously donated Rs 31 Lakh for Varad, who needed an urgent bone marrow transplant. Courtesy of this donation from Rahul, Varad is recuperating well.

Speaking about the donation, Rahul said, “When I came to know about Varad’s condition, my team got in touch with GiveIndia so that we can help him in any way we could. I am glad that the surgery was successful, and he is doing well. I hope Varad gets back on his feet at the earliest and goes on to achieve his dreams. I hope my contribution inspires more and more people to come forward and help those in need.”

Meanwhile, Varad’s mother Swapna thanked the star batter for this incredible gesture. “We are thankful to KL Rahul for donating such a large amount for Varad’s surgery. But for him, it would have been impossible to carry out the bone marrow transplant in such a short period of time. Thank you, Rahul,” she said.

Varad’s family would have never thought that a Team India player would come to rescue him. Varad often mentioned that he wants to play for India in the future. He now has the chance to emulate the man who saved his life. Rahul’s act is being appreciated widely among the cricket fans.