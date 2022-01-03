Johannesburg: Stand-in-captain KL Rahul not only impressed with the bat in his hand, but also with his manners on the opening day of the second Test. During the fifth over of the day, Rabada was stopped on his follow-through by Rahul – who was not ready. Before Rabada could get annoyed, Rahul said ‘sorry KG’. He repeated that thrice, before the umpire Marais Erasmus warned the stand-in India skipper of hurrying up while taking guard.

“Try and be a little quicker please KL,” Erasmus said to Rahul.

Here is the video of the moment that is now going viral as fans are loving Rahul’s heartwarming gesture…