New Delhi: Star Indian wicketkeeper- batter KL Rahul who picked up an injury, suffered a hamstring injury while playing for LSG against RCB during IPL 2023 match and is currently in NCA in Bengaluru for regaining full fitness.

However there is still no clarity on whether he has started his skill-based training - batting, fielding, and keeping. Rahul is considered the first-choice keeper-batter for the ODI World Cup which is set to take place between October 5 and November 19. It is still a doubt if he will be available for the series.

Former India cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan expressed his thoughts about KL Rahul and said that batting in the nets is not enough to make an international comeback.

"He should be made to play domestic cricket to assess his match fitness and batting form. Getting back into the Indian team should not be so easy, you bat in the nets and ready for international competition," Sivaramakrishnan said.