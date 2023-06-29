"Kl Rahul Should Play In Nets Before Making International Comeback": Reckons Ex- Ind Cricketer
Former Indian cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan slams KL Rahul in team India, who is currently in rehab for recovery.
New Delhi: Star Indian wicketkeeper- batter KL Rahul who picked up an injury, suffered a hamstring injury while playing for LSG against RCB during IPL 2023 match and is currently in NCA in Bengaluru for regaining full fitness.
However there is still no clarity on whether he has started his skill-based training - batting, fielding, and keeping. Rahul is considered the first-choice keeper-batter for the ODI World Cup which is set to take place between October 5 and November 19. It is still a doubt if he will be available for the series.
Former India cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan expressed his thoughts about KL Rahul and said that batting in the nets is not enough to make an international comeback.
"He should be made to play domestic cricket to assess his match fitness and batting form. Getting back into the Indian team should not be so easy, you bat in the nets and ready for international competition," Sivaramakrishnan said.
Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) June 28, 2023
Sivaramakrishnan Backs Sai Sudharsan To Grab The Middle-Order's Spot
Sivaramakrishnan suggested the name of a youngster who stands a good chance to grab the middle-order's spot in Rahul's absence.
"People like Sai Sudharsan need to be looked at, left-handed middle-order batsman," he tweeted.
Sudharsan became the second-youngest batter to score a half-century in the IPL final. At the age of 21 years and 226 days, He broke the record of Manan Vohra, who scored a fifty in the IPL 2014 final, at the age of 20 years and 318 days. GT acquired Sudharsan for Rs. 20 lakh in the IPL 2022 auction. He played a sensational innings of 96 off just 47 balls against Chennai Super Kings.
