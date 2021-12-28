Centurion: After being named the vice-captain in Tests after Rohit Sharma pulled out of the Tests due to an injury, it is likely he would lead the side in ODIs in case the latter does not recover in time for selection. The ODI side was slated to be announced after the Vijay Hazare Trophy final, but there is a delay and that has happened because the Indian board is not clear about the status of Rohit.

The ODI team could be picked on either December 30 or 31, depending upon how soon Rohit’s status gets cleared. This is what a source close to the developments has confirmed to PTI on the condition of anonymity. Not just Rohit, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja are also set to miss the ODIs.

“The team selection meeting will happen after the first Test. It could be on December 30 or 31st but the BCCI is yet to take a final call. Rohit is pulling all stops to get fit but hamstring injuries are a bit different from other injuries,” said the source.

“It has been learnt that Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel are unavailable for selection. About Rohit, a call will be taken closer to the selection date,” the senior BCCI official told the news agency.

If Rohit cannot clear the fitness test, it would be interesting to see if BCCI goes back to Virat Kohli as the leader as he would be available for the ODIs.

With the ODI leg still three weeks away, BCCI and Rohit have time.