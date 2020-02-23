After their shock loss against India in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 opener, Australia skipper Meg Lanning on Monday said it's a knockout tournament for her team now and the defending champions are ready for it. <p></p> <p></p>"It's a knockout tournament (now) -- we probably started that a little bit earlier than we would have liked. But there's pressure on at World Cups all the time," said Lanning. <p></p> <p></p>Australia's loss to India now means they have to win their remaining three matches to finish in the top two in their group and qualify for the semi-finals. <p></p> <p></p>"It's not ideal, we would have loved to have won last night. But it's a long way to go in this tournament," Lanning was quoted as saying by www.cricket.com.au. <p></p> <p></p>Lanning said that she has not had a World Cup campaign where they have not lost a league stage match. She is glad it is out of the way early. <p></p> <p></p>"I've never gone through a World Cup and not lost a group stage game. We've got that one out of the way early," added Lanning. <p></p> <p></p>The Australian skipper said that they are not taking Sri Lanka lightly as she feels they are a team that has played good cricket of late. <p></p> <p></p>"We're looking no further ahead than Sri Lanka -- they're a good side and they've performed well over the last little bit," she said. <p></p> <p></p>"We know them pretty well -- we played a series against them late last year, and we saw them beat England the other day in the practice game," the skipper concluded. <p></p> <p></p>In Australia's tournament opener, Poonam Yadav's four-for powered India to a win over the four-time champions. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, Sophie Devine once again proved unstoppable as her sixth consecutive 50+ score steered New Zealand to victory against Sri Lanka. <p></p> <p></p>Chamari Atapattu (41) and Hasini Perera's 60-run first wicket -- Sri Lanka's best opening partnership in T20Is -- gave them a bright start but Hayley Jensen's career-best bowling sent middle-order wickets tumbling at the WACA. <p></p> <p></p>Australia lock horns with Sri Lanka on Monday in what is expected to be a mouthwatering clash.