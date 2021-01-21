KNP vs PRN1 Dream11 Tips And Predictions Nepal One Day

Karnali Province vs Province Number 1 Dream11 Team Prediction Nepal One Day – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s KNP vs PRN1 at Tribhuvan University Ground, Kirtipur: In another thrilling encounter of the Nepal One Day, Province Number 1 will take on Karnali Province at the Tribhuvan University International Ground, Kirtipur on terrific Friday. The Nepal One Day KNP vs PRN1 match will start at 8:45 AM IST – January 22. Province Number 1 have got to a disastrous start in the 2021 Prime Minister Cup. They have lost all of their first three games and find themselves in a lot of trouble going forward. Karnali Province had a horrendous start to their campaign as well, as they were thrashed by Tribhuwan Army Club in their first match. However, they made a good comeback in just their next game as they defeated Gandaki Province. Karnali Province will start as the obvious favourites to win this match. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Nepal One Day Match 13 – KNP vs PRN1:

TOSS: The Nepal One Day toss between Karnali Province and Province Number 1 will take place at 8.15 AM (IST).

Time: 8:45 AM IST – January 22.

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Ground, Kirtipur.

KNP vs PRN1 My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Bipin Rawal

Batsmen Firdosh Ansari, Bibek Mehta, Himanshu Shahi (VC)

All-rounders Diwan Pun, Rabindra Shahi, Dinesh Adhikari (C), Subhankar Urau

Bowlers Anuj Chanara, Dipesh Kandel, Hemant Rai

KNP vs PRN1 Probable Playing XIs

Province Number 1: Siddhant Lohani, Firdosh Ansari, Minash Thapa, Dipesh Kandel, Rajan Magar, Sonu Mandal, Bibek Mehta, Joshak Khadka, Gyanendra Shreshta, Subhankar Urau, Hemant Rai.

Karnali Province: Bipin Rawal, Hemant Oli, Nischal Rawal, Dinesh Adhikari, Diwan Pun, Raj Shah, Anuj Chanara, Unish Singh, Himanshu Shahi, Lalit Pyakurel, Rabindra Shahi.

KNP vs PRN1 Squads

Province Number 1: Sidhhant Lohani, Firdosh Ansari, Minash Thapa, Dipak Paswan, Rajan Magar, Subhankar Urau, Dipesh Kandel, Shrawan Yadav, Sonu Mandal, Joshak Khadka, BIbek Mehta, Manoj Tamang, Gyanendra Shrestha, Hemant Rai.

Karnali Province: Bipin Rawal, Hemant Oli, Nischal Rawal, Dinesh Adhikari, Diwan Pun, Raj Shah, Anuj Chanara, Unish Singh, Himanshu Shahi, Lalit Pyakurel, Rabindra Shahi, Abhishek Bam Thakuri, TP Giri, Rupak Dahal.

