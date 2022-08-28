Kohli Culture Has Ruined Excitement Of Cricket: Twitter Erupts With Bizzare Reactions

New Delhi: Virat Kohli had recently caught up with Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi on the sidelines of their practice sessions ahead of the much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2022 scheduled to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Sunday. While Kohli praised Azam for the way he has been performing, the former India captain shook hands with Afridi and wished him a speedy recovery. Afridi has been ruled out of the Asia Cup due to injury.

The camaraderie between players of both the teams can be seen ahead of the big match in the Asia Cup 2022 but Twitter, as many would expect came up with some bizarre and hilarious reactions to both teams having a friendly conversation.

Here are some of the Twitter Reactions:

This isn’t the first instance when players of both the teams have come together to support each other. Earlier Pakistan captain Babar Azam had extended his support for Kohli and took to Twitter to say, ‘This too shall pass.’

While the players give their hundred percent on the field, it is always nice to see such interactions. At the end of the day, it is just a game and we should all enjoy it.