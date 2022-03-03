Mohali: The buzz around Virat Kohli’s landmark 100th Test is palpable. As per a report in The Indian Express, nearly all tickets are sold out. Only 200 tickets are still left for sale for students, while 13,300 have been bought. Kohli’s family, which includes his mother-, wife Anushka Sharma, and daughter Vamika – would be present in the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Friday for the game.

Ahead of his 100th Test, Kohli lavished praise on Anushka and thanked her for being supportive throughout his cricketing journey.

“Anushka (Sharma) has been a huge, huge influence in my life. Not just you know, eventually the influence in your life that filters down to your game as well because your game is part of life. I have become a completely changed man for all the right reasons. I have evolved in the right way. I am very, very grateful and thankful to God to have a life partner like her and she’s been an absolute pillar of strength for me. I know people say this thing a lot but I truly understood the meaning of that when I started evolving when Anushka came into my life. And vice versa,” Kohli said on BCCI.tv.