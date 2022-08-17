New Delhi: Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have appointed veteran domestic cricket coach Chandrakant Pandit as the new head coach of the team for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Chandrakant Pandit is a respected figure in the Indian cricket circuit. He is a six-time Ranji Trophy-winning coach and recently took the Madhya Pradesh cricket team to the title in the prestigious tournament. The coach has never worked with an IPL side before and will look to work his magic in a new place as well.

Kolkata Knight Riders tweeted on Wednesday, “We have a new HEAD COACH! Welcome to the Knight Riders Family, Chandrakant Pandit.”

? We have a new HEAD COACH! Welcome to the Knight Riders Family, Chandrakant Pandit ??? pic.twitter.com/Eofkz1zk6a KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) August 17, 2022

“It’s a great honour and privilege to be given this responsibility. I have heard from players and others who have been associated with the Knight Riders, about the family culture, as well as the tradition of success that has been created. I am excited about the quality of the support staff and the players who are part of the set up and I am looking forward to this opportunity with all humility and positive expectations,” said Chandrakant Pandit.

Making the announcement, Venky Mysore, CEO of KKR said, “We are very excited that Chandu is joining the Knight Riders family to lead us through the next phase of our journey. His deep commitment to what he does and his track record of success in domestic cricket, is there for everyone to see. We are looking forward to his partnership with our skipper Shreyas Iyer, which promises to be an exciting one.”

Shreyas Iyer is the captain of KKR and with a new head coach at the helm, he will look to take the team to the title in the next edition.