Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 Schedule Check Date Time-Table Fixture and Venue

Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders get their bid for a third Indian Premier League (IPL) title from March 31 when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. KKR finished fifth in the round robin stage standings after managing six wins from their 14 matches while suffering defeat in eight. They finished on level terms with Sunrisers Hyderabad with 12 points each but a lower net run-rate ended their faint hopes.

Of their 14 matches this season, only two are afternoon fixtures, both away games – vs Delhi Capitals on April 19 and Kings XI Punjab on April 26.

After visiting Bengaluru, they will play their first home match on April 3 when they host Delhi Capital at the historic Eden Gardens. Their final round robin match is on May 15, against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 Full Schedule

DATE AGAINST VENUE TIME (IST) MARCH 31 ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE M CHINNASWAMY STADIUM, BENGALURU 8:00 PM APRIL 03 DELHI CAPITALS EDEN GARDENS, KOLKATA 8:00 PM APRIL 06 CHENNAI SUPER KINGS EDEN GARDENS, KOLKATA 8:00 PM APRIL 09 RAJASTHAN ROYALS BARSAPARA CRICKET STADIUM, GUWAHATI 8:00 PM APRIL 12 MUMBAI INDIANS EDEN GARDENS, KOLKATA 8:00 PM APRIL 16 SUNRISERS HYDERABAD RAJIV GANDHI INTERNATIONAL STADIUM, HYDERABAD 8:00 PM APRIL 19 DELHI CAPITALS ARUN JAITLEY STADIUM, DELHI 4:00 PM APRIL 23 KINGS XI PUNJAB EDEN GARDENS, KOLKATA 8:00 PM APRIL 26 KINGS XI PUNJAB PUNJAB CRICKET ASSOCIATION STADIUM, MOHALI 4:00 PM APRIL 28 MUMBAI INDIANS WANKHEDE STADIUM, MUMBAI 8:00 PM MAY 02 RAJASTHAN ROYALS EDEN GARDENS, KOLKATA 8:00 PM MAY 07 CHENNAI SUPER KINGS MA CHIDAMBARAM STADIUM, CHENNAI 8:00 PM MAY 10 ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE EDEN GARDENS, KOLKATA 8:00 PM MAY 15 SUNRISERS HYDERABAD EDEN GARDENS, KOLKATA 8:00 PM

Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad

Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Siddesh Lad, Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Gurney, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, M Siddharth, Praveen Tambe, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Chris Green, Dinesh Karthik, Nikhil Naik