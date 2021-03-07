Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders will start their IPL 2021 campaign against David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11 in Chennai. <p></p> <p></p>KKR add eight players to the squad for the upcoming season as Shakib Al Hasan was the most expensive of them with a price tag of Rs Rs 3.2 crore. It will be a homecoming for Shakib as he has played with KKR in past and has played a monumental role in their title wins during the 2012 and 2014 seasons. <p></p> <p></p>The two-time Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders did some smart business in Auction and bought some quality back-up players at effective prices. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, BCCI announced that no teams will get the home conditions advantage this season as the IPL will be played only in 6 cities Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. None of the team will play a match at their home venue so Kolkata Knight Riders will miss playing at Eden Gardens in the 2021 season. <p></p><h2>Here is KKR's Full IPL 2021 Schedule</h2> <p></p>Match 1: April 11, Sunday - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 7:30 PM in Chennai <p></p> <p></p>Match 2: April 13, Tuesday - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians at 7:30 PM in Chennai <p></p> <p></p>Match 3: April 18, Sunday - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 3:30 PM in Chennai <p></p> <p></p>Match 4: April 21, Wednesday - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings at 7:30 PM in Mumbai <p></p> <p></p>Match 5: April 24, Saturday - Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 7:30 PM in Mumbai <p></p> <p></p>Match 6: April 26, Monday - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 7:30 PM in Ahmedabad <p></p> <p></p>Match 7: April 26, Monday - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 7:30 PM in Ahmedabad <p></p> <p></p>Match 8: May 3, Monday - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 7:30 PM in Ahmedabad <p></p> <p></p>Match 9: May 8, Saturday - Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi Capitals at 3.30 PM in Ahmedabad <p></p> <p></p>Match 10: May 10, Monday - Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders at 7.30 PM in Bengaluru <p></p> <p></p>Match 11: May 12, Wednesday - Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders at 7.30 PM in Bengaluru <p></p> <p></p>Match 12: May 15, Saturday - Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings at 7.30 PM in Bengaluru <p></p> <p></p>Match 13: May 18, Tuesday - Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals at 3.30 PM in Bengaluru <p></p> <p></p>Match 14: May 21, Friday - Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad at 3.30 PM in Bengaluru