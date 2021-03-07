Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders will start their IPL 2021 campaign against David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11 in Chennai.

KKR add eight players to the squad for the upcoming season as Shakib Al Hasan was the most expensive of them with a price tag of Rs Rs 3.2 crore. It will be a homecoming for Shakib as he has played with KKR in past and has played a monumental role in their title wins during the 2012 and 2014 seasons.

The two-time Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders did some smart business in Auction and bought some quality back-up players at effective prices.

Meanwhile, BCCI announced that no teams will get the home conditions advantage this season as the IPL will be played only in 6 cities Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. None of the team will play a match at their home venue so Kolkata Knight Riders will miss playing at Eden Gardens in the 2021 season.

Here is KKR’s Full IPL 2021 Schedule

Match 1: April 11, Sunday – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 7:30 PM in Chennai

Match 2: April 13, Tuesday – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians at 7:30 PM in Chennai

Match 3: April 18, Sunday – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 3:30 PM in Chennai

Match 4: April 21, Wednesday – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings at 7:30 PM in Mumbai

Match 5: April 24, Saturday – Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 7:30 PM in Mumbai

Match 6: April 26, Monday – Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 7:30 PM in Ahmedabad

Match 8: May 3, Monday – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 7:30 PM in Ahmedabad

Match 9: May 8, Saturday – Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi Capitals at 3.30 PM in Ahmedabad

Match 10: May 10, Monday – Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders at 7.30 PM in Bengaluru

Match 11: May 12, Wednesday – Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders at 7.30 PM in Bengaluru

Match 12: May 15, Saturday – Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings at 7.30 PM in Bengaluru

Match 13: May 18, Tuesday – Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals at 3.30 PM in Bengaluru

Match 14: May 21, Friday – Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad at 3.30 PM in Bengaluru