<strong>New Delhi: </strong>Indian Premier League side, Kolkata Knight Riders gives a fitting tribute to one of their greatest ever player, Sunil Narine as the two-time IPL champions come up with a short film on Thursday, highlighting the West Indian's incredible journey as a cricketer who overcame all possible odds. <p></p> <p></p>Narine is one of the four players retained by the Knight Riders ahead of the Mega Auction, which is scheduled to take place in Jan-Feb of 2022. <p></p> <p></p>The short film, 'Comeback King' released by KKR, throws light on Narine's journey as a cricketer, from being reported for suspect bowling action in 2014 during the Champions League T20, which put his entire career at stake, to experiencing a similar incident in IPL 2020, the off-spinner had it all. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">&#xfe0f; OUT NOW! <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> , &amp; ! <p></p> <p></p>Watch here <a href="https://t.co/HkYxmhzheQ">https://t.co/HkYxmhzheQ</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SunilNarine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SunilNarine</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KKRFilms?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KKRFilms</a> x Payments on <a href="https://twitter.com/amazonIN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@amazonIN</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PayAmazonSe?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PayAmazonSe</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KKR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KKR</a></p> <p></p> KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) <a href="https://twitter.com/KKRiders/status/1466345147495436295?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 2, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Narine is the all-time leading wicket-taker for KKR with 143 wickets in 134 matches, occupying the 7th spot in the all-time bowling list of the cash-rich league. He has played an integral part in the franchise's double league triumph and even featured in the Champions League T20 Final back in 2014. <p></p> <p></p>"It (being called for illegal bowling action in 2020) was tough! But at the end of the day, cricket was never easy for me. I had to work for everything I have. So, it was just like another stepping stone where I had to dig deep, work hard and come out on top," Narine reflecting on the tough times of his career in the film. <p></p> <p></p>"There's no other place I'd like to be than KKR because I have played all my cricket here and I would love to continue representing the franchise. It's a home away from home, my second home. So, I hope it can continue," he told.