<strong>Dubai:</strong> Cricket world cup winner Krishnamachari Srikkanth and former Indian batter Hemang Badani were doing a live show during the Asia Cup 2022 when the former accidentally hit the latter with the bat. Krishnamachari Srikkanth was trying to explain a shot and mistakenly hit Hemang Badani who was standing near him. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">To all enquiring how I am, I in terrible pain but luckily no fracture. Its blunt trauma and am under medication . Hope to recover soon and be back on the sets .<a href="https://twitter.com/StarSportsIndia?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StarSportsIndia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/StarSportsTamil?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StarSportsTamil</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AsiaCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AsiaCup</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvPAK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvPAK</a></p> <p></p> Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) <a href="https://twitter.com/hemangkbadani/status/1563583809219854340?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 27, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>Hemang Badani felt really uncomfortable after the blow and provided updates on his condition. He tweeted on Saturday, "To all enquiring how I am, I in terrible pain but luckily no fracture. Its blunt trauma and am under medication . Hope to recover soon and be back on the sets . <p></p>@StarSportsIndia @StarSportsTamil #AsiaCup #INDvPAK" <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Always <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BleedBlue?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BleedBlue</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AsiaCup2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AsiaCup2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsPAK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsPAK</a> <a href="https://t.co/2ndSgoLrut">pic.twitter.com/2ndSgoLrut</a></p> <p></p> Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) <a href="https://twitter.com/hemangkbadani/status/1563955839140241413?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 28, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>The very next day, he posted a photo of him wearing a arm sling pouch and wished him a speedy recovery. <p></p> <p></p>Hemang Badani was considered one of the best fielders during his time. The Indian player played 40 ODIs and 4 Tests between 2000 to 2004. He is now a coach and a commentator. He is aso part of the star-studded coaching staff of Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL. <p></p> <p></p>See reactions: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Get well soon. ?</p> <p></p> Sowmyanarayanan (@SowmyanM) <a href="https://twitter.com/SowmyanM/status/1563956425692704768?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 28, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Take care of your hand sir.?</p> <p></p> SRINI SHYAM (@SriniShyam115) <a href="https://twitter.com/SriniShyam115/status/1563956054899036160?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 28, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Cheka on set <a href="https://twitter.com/StarSportsTamil?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StarSportsTamil</a> , becarful other commentators ? <a href="https://twitter.com/RJ_Balaji?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RJ_Balaji</a> <a href="https://t.co/qdrTtKeSId">pic.twitter.com/qdrTtKeSId</a></p> <p></p> Raman 2.0 (@DRRAMAN07) <a href="https://twitter.com/DRRAMAN07/status/1563957520036548613?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 28, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>