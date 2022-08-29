Dubai: Cricket world cup winner Krishnamachari Srikkanth and former Indian batter Hemang Badani were doing a live show during the Asia Cup 2022 when the former accidentally hit the latter with the bat. Krishnamachari Srikkanth was trying to explain a shot and mistakenly hit Hemang Badani who was standing near him.

To all enquiring how I am, I in terrible pain but luckily no fracture. Its blunt trauma and am under medication . Hope to recover soon and be back on the sets .@StarSportsIndia @StarSportsTamil #AsiaCup #INDvPAK Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) August 27, 2022

The very next day, he posted a photo of him wearing a arm sling pouch and wished him a speedy recovery.

Hemang Badani was considered one of the best fielders during his time. The Indian player played 40 ODIs and 4 Tests between 2000 to 2004. He is now a coach and a commentator. He is aso part of the star-studded coaching staff of Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL.

