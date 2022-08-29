Watch: Krishnamachari Srikkanth Accidentally Hits Hemang Badani With Bat During Live Broadcast
Hemang Badani was considered one of the best fielders during his time. The Indian player played 40 ODIs and 4 Tests between 2000 to 2004. He is now a coach and a commentator. (Image: Twitter)

Dubai: Cricket world cup winner Krishnamachari Srikkanth and former Indian batter Hemang Badani were doing a live show during the Asia Cup 2022 when the former accidentally hit the latter with the bat. Krishnamachari Srikkanth was trying to explain a shot and mistakenly hit Hemang Badani who was standing near him.

Hemang Badani felt really uncomfortable after the blow and provided updates on his condition. He tweeted on Saturday, “To all enquiring how I am, I in terrible pain but luckily no fracture. Its blunt trauma and am under medication . Hope to recover soon and be back on the sets .

The very next day, he posted a photo of him wearing a arm sling pouch and wished him a speedy recovery.

Hemang Badani was considered one of the best fielders during his time. The Indian player played 40 ODIs and 4 Tests between 2000 to 2004. He is now a coach and a commentator. He is aso part of the star-studded coaching staff of Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL.

