One feature about Krunal Pandya’s maiden fifty on ODI debut was that he was charged up since walking out to bat against England in Pune on Tuesday. Just before walking out, fans saw visuals of Krunal flexing his muscles with a trainer to be ready and loose when he bats.

He took the bulls by the horns just after India had a middle-order collapse. During the penultimate over the incident took place when Krunal walked up to Tom and said a few words, he did not look pleased. After taking it in for a few moments, Tom turned back and responded. It seemed things were getting a little ugly and that is when the umpires intervened and sorted the issue.

After the knock, the Indian debutant got emotional as he dedicated his maiden fifty to his late father. While speaking at the mid-innings break, Krunal broke into tears and could not speak. That is when fans got another glimpse of the brotherly affection the Pandya brothers have for each other when Hardik hugged Krunal and consoled him as he had an overflow of emotions.

Krunal came up with the goods with a breathtaking knock and helped India post a good total. At one stage, it seemed that India would finish with 280 – which would not have been par. A late flourish and a 123-run stand with KL Rahul helped India post 317 for five in 50 overs.

Asked to bat first, India got off to a cautious start as openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan put on 39 runs inside the first ten overs. The score would have been more but England’s ground-fielding was up to the mark and the visitors clearly saved 20 runs in the first ten.

At the time of filing the copy, England had got off to a flyer and were 94 for no loss in 11 overs.